Air tanker pilot killed in eastern Oregon crash identified

GRANT COUNTY, Ore. – The fire pilot killed in an air tanker crash in Eastern Oregon has been identified.

The Malheur National Forest says 74-year-old James Bailey Maxwell died on Thursday.

NBC5 News previously reported the air tanker flown by Maxwell crashed near Seneca while on the way to the Falls Fire.

Governor Tina Kotek has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at Oregon public institutions on Wednesday and Thursday in memory of Maxwell.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of Mr. Maxwell while he fought the Falls Fire. On behalf of Oregon, I want to extend my condolences to Mr. Maxwell’s family, loved ones, and fellow firefighters,” Governor Kotek said. “I would also like to thank the search and rescue team for their quick recovery efforts to bring Mr. Maxwell home.”

Maxwell is survived by family in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

