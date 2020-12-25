Air travel hits highest point since March

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – This week, air travel in the U.S. reached its highest point since March.
Data from the Transportation Security Administration shows that more than 1.1 million people boarded planes the day before Christmas Eve. That’s the most since March 16th, when more than 1.2 million people boarded planes.
Overall, air travel remains lower than in years past.
According to the TSA, close to 2 million people crossed airport checkpoints on December 23rd last year.
In recent weeks, the CDC has encouraged Americans to reconsider traveling for the holidays due to the ongoing pandemic.