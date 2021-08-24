Airbnb to provide Afghan refugee housing

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC) – Airbnb has pledged to provide free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees.
The company’s CEO Brian Chesky made the announcement Tuesday morning.
He said the program would begin immediately and Airbnb will pay for the stays as well as donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund
In a series of posts on Twitter, Chesky called the displacement and resettlement of refugees one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time.
Chesky did not say how long refugees would be housed, or how long the company would fund their stays.