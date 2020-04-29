Airline industry hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic

(NBC) – The air travel industry is being hard hit by the coronavirus. In the past six weeks, 2,700 planes were grounded with passenger volume falling a staggering 95%. This is sending the air travel industry into an economic tailspin.
Now, airlines are taking bold new precautions to help ensure safety for their passengers and for their crews.
With empty parking lots, deserted terminals and row after row of empty seats, the coronavirus pandemic is creating major turbulence for the air travel industry.
As airlines deep-clean planes, the president says he’s considering directing U.S. airlines to administer coronavirus tests to international travelers flying into the country. But with a shortage in rapid diagnostic testing, that’s not yet possible.
Dr. Robert Quigley with International SOS said, “That will likely become part of the screening protocol, but we’re waiting for that technology to be much more secure.”
United already requires crew members to wear masks. Starting Monday, Jet Blue will have the same policy for passengers. American Airlines is now considering that as well, the airline e-mailing a video message to flyers overnight detailing new cleaning measures with passengers and crew members wearing masks.
But with rules varying among airlines, flight attendant unions are calling on the FAA to issue an across-the-board mandate.
Susannah Carr with the Association of Flight Attendants said, “Our top priority on board that aircraft is your safety but if you don’t help us do that we can’t keep you safe.”
For most, flying these days is a lonely experience while the airline industry says the average flight is now carrying just 10 people, there are rare exceptions.
Erin Strine found a packed plane on her trip from New York’s JFL to Charlotte, North Carolina. She said, “It was the first time I had truly felt unsafe throughout this pandemic.”
Some airlines like Alaska are taking steps to socially distance people by blocking off certain seats or rows. But with major companies like United and Delta losing upwards of 100 million per day, it’s not a financially sustainable model.
With fewer passengers, the world’s airlines warn the longer this goes on, the more likely ticket prices may increase.
As a part of the bail-out talks with the government, the airlines had to agree to keep their employees on through September 30th. Ten airlines right now are receiving that government help.
The wide-spread concern is that come October 1, we could see massive layoffs in the airline industry. Tens of thousands or 100,000 people could be affected.