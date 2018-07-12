Airman from Rogue Valley injured in overseas military operation

A Central Point Police Lieutenant’s son was seriously injured during a military operation overseas Wednesday. After an IED exploded, J.D. Day’s right leg was amputated above the knee.
In a statement today, Central Point Police Chief Kris Allison had this to say:
“On Wednesday morning we were advised that Lt. Brian Day’s son , JD Day, has been seriously injured by an improvised explosive device during a military operation overseas, and that those injuries led to the amputation of his right leg above the knee.
The family has not yet been able to speak directly with JD, but anticipate a trip in the next few days to meet him to celebrate his return to the states and the beginning of his recovery.
JD was a role model of good character, discipline, commitment and service-to-others growing up here in the Rogue Valley. JD is a graduate of Cascade Christian High School and is a newly wed to his beautiful wife, Aubry. These qualities instilled in his hometown, no doubt led him into harm’s way in service to our country and its ideals. After several year’s of intense training with the Air Force , JD held an elite status of Air Force Special Operations Combat Controller assigned to a US Special Forces ODA Team. Many times his family often didn’t know where he was or what he was doing, but were always keenly aware that he was in danger. Now they know that he will be coming home sooner than later, and for that they are grateful.
Please keep the Days close in your thoughts and prayers in the weeks and months to come. JD has paid a dear price and deserves all the love support we can offer.
The Police Department has received inquires on how to help JD and his family and will pass on any fundraising efforts that are organized. The family is asking for your prayers and good thoughts to help them with this journey.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/5sxpgu0