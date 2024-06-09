Airport Appreciation Day hits Ashland Airport

Posted by Kade Stirling June 9, 2024

ASHLAND, Ore. – An annual event, put on a five-year hiatus by the pandemic, soared back bigger than ever in Ashland.

Airport Day brought community members and airport enthusiasts together for an exciting day of aviation. Aircraft of all sizes and eras were on display, from RC planes propelled by jet fuel to full 1950’s restorations.

Planes landed and took off from the runway, aweing the crowd as they zipped through the air.

We’ve had a really good turnout today,” said Robert Skinner, owner and operator of Skinner Aviation who runs the airport in Ashland. 

There’s a lot of good activities, there’s a lot of stuff for children. We have Styrofoam gliders and chalk to paint on the tarmac and all sorts of fun stuff to do.

There were even some planes offering rides for a cost. The event was free and open to the public.

Kade Stirling
