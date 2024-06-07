Airport Day returns to Ashland Municipal after a five year hiatus

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland Municipal Airport is hosting Airport Day this weekend for the first time in five years.

The event is taking place Saturday at the airport on Dead Indian Memorial Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers say there are a lot of fun activities planned.

“Basically what we’re gonna offer is there’s gonna be several aircraft flying into the airport, different varieties, we’re hoping for some helicopters to come in possibly, we’re hoping to get a flight simulator from Science Works so people have an opportunity to feel what it’s like to fly an airplane,” said Ashland Airport Fixed Base Operator, Bob Skinner.

Other activities include remote control planes, drones, food trucks, face painting and other kids events.

The event is free to the public.

