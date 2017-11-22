Home
Airport sees increase in travelers this holiday

Medford, Ore.- The Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport is expected to see 4,000 passengers the day before Thanksgiving.

“You know it’s got to be the biggest Thanksgiving we have ever had,” Bern Case, airport director said.

Case says the airport parking lot is the fullest its ever been.

“Working on keeping everyone parking well but it’s just booming,” he said

The airport recently expanded its parking lot to approximately 500 more spaces and Case says most of the new parking spots are full.

“We are kind of counting on some people coming in a removing their cars before the weekend is over,” he said.

Case says Sunday is expected to be another busy travel day for the airport.

