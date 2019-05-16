Alabama governor signs restrictive anti-abortion bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (NBC) – The controversial issue of abortion is framing debate, and new legislation, in state Houses across the country right now. It’s a fight that many feel is headed back to the Supreme Court.
Opponents call the legislation dangerous and demeaning. Supporters call the flurry of bills “mercy.”
In a grassroots movement for change, 28 states have introduced new, restrictive abortion measures. Missouri is the latest to join that list.
This week, Alabama’s governor signed a law that makes the procedure a felony with providers facing the possibility of 99 years in prison.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said, “I don’t want to be a fear monger, but I do believe they are trying to go on a path that would totally dismantle Roe v. Wade.”
With two new, conservative Justices, the sponsor of the bill in Alabama said it is designed to challenge the Supreme Court decision.
Terri Collins (R), who serves in the Alabama House of Representatives, said, “To let hopefully that decision go back to the states so that states can make the laws that are most appropriate for their people.”
Planned Parenthood and the ACLU have promised a legal challenge and even evangelist TV host and anti-abortion advocate Pat Robertson said Alabama has gone too far. “There’s no exception for rape or incest,” he said. “It’s an extreme law.”
At the center of what, for decades, has been an extremely controversial issue.