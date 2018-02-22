Alabama student gives teacher ice cream money to help with funeral expenses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – When an Alabama elementary school student learned her teacher’s father-in-law had passed away, she made a selfless gesture. She gave him her ice cream money to help pay for the funeral.
Price Lawrence teaches 6th grade at a Huntsville school. He said on the morning of February 20, his students could tell he was a little off. That’s when he told the kids his wife’s father passed away over the weekend.
According to Lawrence, one student was particularly concerned after hearing the tragic news. During the second period dismissal, she put something in Lawrence’s hand and said, “This is for your wife. I know it was real expensive when my daddy died and I don’t really want ice cream today anyways.” The girl gave Lawrence 75 cents with a note of condolence addressed to his wife.
“I wish the world would pay more attention to children,” Lawrence wrote on Facebook. “We could learn a lot from them.”
In the two days after Lawrence made the Facebook post, it was shared nearly a quarter-million times.