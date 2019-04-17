Alanis Morissette cancels Britt concert

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Singer Alanis Morissette is canceling her scheduled appearance at this summer’s Britt Music and Arts Festival.
According to Britt, the Grammy Award-winning artist had to cancel due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
Morissette’s Britt Fest show was originally slated for June 23, 2019 following still-scheduled appearances in Saratoga, California on June 20 and San Diego, California on June 21.
Anyone who bought tickets to the Britt Fest show will be contacted about their options regarding refunds.
Britt Fest said they’re working to add another concert to the 2019 lineup to replace Morissette’s.
Anyone with questions can call the Britt box office at 541-773-6077.