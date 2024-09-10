Alarm triggers lockdown at North Medford High School

MEDFORD, Ore. – A false alarm at North Medford High School Monday morning led to a brief lockdown, but police quickly determined there was no threat.

Medford Police, already present on campus at the time of the 9:02 a.m. alert, confirmed there was no threat.

The school and law enforcement followed standard lockdown procedures despite the false alarm.

Police conducted a thorough sweep of the campus, separately releasing each classroom.

The lockdown was lifted at 9:30 a.m. once the campus was declared secure.

In February, Hedrick Middle School also went into lockdown following a false alarm.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.