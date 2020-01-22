Albany man arrested for allegedly murdering his estranged wife

ALBANY, Ore. – The estranged husband of a missing Albany woman has been arrested for murder.
On January 8, 37-year-old Tiffany Marie Lazon was reported missing. The next day, her estranged husband, 42-year-old Craig Alexander Lazon, was contacted by police. He said he didn’t know anything about her disappearance.
On January 14, Albany police arrested Craig Lazon for animal neglect and animal abandonment regarding Tiffany’s pet cat. At the time, he was considered a “person of interest” in the investigation, not a suspect.
After searching Tiffany’s apartment, detectives announced the case was being handled as a missing person case and death investigation.
While continuing the investigation, detectives learned Craig Lazon borrowed a circular saw from a friend and returned it several days later. When the owner of the saw heard about the case, he turned the saw over to officers.
Lab technicians examined the saw and found bodily tissue and blood on it, the Albany Police Department said DNA from the tissue matched with Tiffany Lazon.
On the afternoon of January 21, Albany detectives decided they had enough evidence to consider Tiffany Lazon dead. Craig Lazon was subsequently charged with her murder.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call Albany police