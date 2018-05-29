Alberto delivers deadly flooding

(NBC News) – Heavy rains and storms, some spawned by Subtropical Storm Alberto, are pounding the East Coast.
In western North Carolina, journalists Mike McCormick and Aaron Smetzler were killed Sunday while covering the impact of heavy rain in the area for NBC affiliate WYFF.
“I had done an interview with Mr. McCormick about 10 minutes before we got the call,” said Tryon Fire Chief Geoffrey Tennant. “We had talked a little bit about how he wanted us to stay safe, and how we wanted him to stay safe. And of course, 10 or 15 minutes later we got the call and it was him.”
In Ellicott City, Maryland a frantic search is underway for 39-year-old Eddison Hermond, an Air Force veteran.
He was having lunch when a flash flood surged through the city’s downtown. He tried a help find a woman’s missing cat.
“He along with some other folks went back to try to assist her, and unfortunately during that effort, they saw him go under the water and not surface,” said Howard County Police Chief Gary Gardner.
Further south, Alberto made landfall in the Florida panhandle. Florida, Alabama and Mississippi are all under states of emergency.
There are concerns the slow-moving storm could trigger inland flooding as it moves further north.
