Alcohol banned on portion of Illinois River

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – For the third year in a row, there will be an alcohol ban on a popular section of the Illinois River.
The ban is in place from the forest boundary on Illinois River Road up to McCaleb Ranch.
It includes the popular Store Gulch beach area and the area around Cedar Camp.
2016 was the first year the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest made this stretch of the river an alcohol-free zone.
The ban was first instituted as a temporary measure to protect public safety.
The forest service said so far the results have been positive.
If you choose to drink in the area you could face major penalties. Anyone caught violating the ban can face up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.
The ban goes into effect May 25th and runs through September 30th.