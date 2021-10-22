Alec Baldwin accidentally shoots woman dead on film set

SANTA FE COUNTY, Calif. (NBC) – Police say actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed a woman and injured a man on the set of the movie “Rust” in New Mexico on Thursday.
Alec Baldwin is an actor and producer on this movie “Rust,” which was to continue shooting in New Mexico into November, a western drama. But then, at 9-1-1 call Thursday afternoon from the set of a shooting; a prop gun discharged by the 68-year old Baldwin.
It hit the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and director Joel Souza.
The 42-year old D.P. Hutchins was taken by helicopter to a hospital where she died.
Souza was taken by ambulance to a different hospital, where he’s being treated for his injuries.
A spokesperson for the production said the accident involved the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.
Production has been halted for the time being. They say, “The safety of our cast and crew remains top priority.”
The Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper reports Alec Baldwin was seen outside the sheriff’s office in tears.
While no charges have been filed, more witnesses are being questioned in what appears, at this point, to be a tragic accident.
Baldwin released the following statement about the incident on Twitter: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”