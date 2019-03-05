All-electric vehicle joins local restaurant’s delivery fleet

ASHLAND, Ore. – A popular local restaurant is going green by making deliveries in a Tesla.
Louie’s of Ashland already offered free door-to-door delivery anywhere in Ashland city limits. “Driving over 2,000 delivery miles every month, we knew we had to come up with a greener, cleaner alternative,” Matt Cuzzetto, Louie’s delivery manager said. “Our goal was a zero emission, all-electric delivery vehicle with the longest range-per-charge available.”
Ultimately, Louie’s chose a sleek black Tesla Model 3. Manager Miles Bortman said with the number of financial incentives available, it was the most economical choice by far. “The money we once spent on gas every month now goes to a car payment,” Bortman explained.
The decision also falls in line with Louie’s ongoing transition to organic, non-GMO menu options. “It was a natural next step as we evolve into a greener, more sustainable business,” owners Melissa Jensen and Tom DuBois said.