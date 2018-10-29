All evacuation levels lifted in Jackson, Josephine Counties

MEDFORD Ore. – After fire season was declared over on ODF-protected lands in Jackson and Josephine Counties, all evacuation notices were lifted in the two counties.
At 9:00 a.m. on October 29, all remaining Level 1 (be ready) warnings were lifted terminated.
However, while fire season is effectively over in our region, occasional smoke may be visible as crews continue to mop up areas in and around various fires over the course of the fall.
“We wish to thank our local first responders as well as the interagency teams from across the country who came to our area to help keep us safe,” according to a joint release from the Jackson and Josephine County Sheriff’s Offices. “Most of all, thank you to the citizens for the unwavering support and assistance. Everyone’s hard work and collaboration shone through during this lengthy and challenging fire season.”
Even though fire activity is subsiding, law enforcement officials still recommend citizens sign up for alerts by visiting http://www.rvem.org
While the fire danger is low in Jackson and Josephine Counties, the Klondike West Fire in Curry County continues to burn. However, all Level 2 (be set) have been reduced to a Level 1 (be ready.)