Home
All passengers, crew safe after plane crashes in Texas field

All passengers, crew safe after plane crashes in Texas field

News Top Stories U.S. & World Video ,

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (NBC) – A plane with 21 people on board crashed and caught fire Tuesday in Brookshire, Texas.

The Waller County Office of Emergency Management said a McDonnell Douglas MD87 aircraft crashed as it was taking off from the Houston Executive Airport shortly after 10:00 a.m. local time.

Authorities said the plane failed to gain altitude at the end of the runway, rolled through a fence and caught fire in a field just north of the airport.

The FAA said in a statement that all passengers and crew escaped with only one injury being reported.

The plane is a 172-seat capacity aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »