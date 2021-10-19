All passengers, crew safe after plane crashes in Texas field

The Waller County Office of Emergency Management said a McDonnell Douglas MD87 aircraft crashed as it was taking off from the Houston Executive Airport shortly after 10:00 a.m. local time.
Authorities said the plane failed to gain altitude at the end of the runway, rolled through a fence and caught fire in a field just north of the airport.
The FAA said in a statement that all passengers and crew escaped with only one injury being reported.
The plane is a 172-seat capacity aircraft.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.