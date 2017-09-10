AllCare continues to give out masks, smoke or no smoke

Medford, Ore.- The Rogue Valley is getting a break from the smoke but some people are still taking precautions.
AllCare Health handed out masks again today at their Medford and Grants Pass locations for those preparing in case smoke happens to settle in again.
Several people lined up to receive masks for themselves and their families but as the skies remained clear, fewer people were showing up than usual.
“It’s an awesome service to our community. I’m surprised there’s not more people down here and again, here we have a false sense of security. We have clear skies now but this smoke could comeback,” said Norma Allen, a local who came to AllCare to pick up masks for her family and friends. “I want to be prepared this time for the smoke.”
AllCare will be handing out masks again on Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.