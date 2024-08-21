AllCare gifting $20K to Brookings Harbor Farmers Market for SNAP recipients

BROOKINGS, Ore. – AllCare Health is gifting $20,000 to the Brookings Harbor Farmers Market to support efforts that address food insecurity.

This grant will provide an additional $20 for SNAP participants to purchase foods high in protein at the market. All Oregon SNAP recipients will be offered a Protein Match token which can be spent like cash for qualifying food items at the farmer’s market.

The market represents local food and craft vendors and artisans while providing healthy, organic, and sustainably grown foods to the community.

The Brookings Harbor Farmers Market is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. all year round.

