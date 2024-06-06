AllCare giving $149K grant to Josephine County social services organization

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– A Josephine County-based organization that provides social services for homeless people is getting a grant from AllCare Health.

The Mobile Integration Navigation Team (MINT) is getting just under $150,000 from the grant.

That money will go toward providing heating and cooling shelters, navigation and other services for the unhoused.

AllCare’s Julie Akins said providing shelters, especially during hot summer days, is crucial.

“Unhoused people are living a daily nightmare, to be honest,” Akins said, “many of the people who are unhoused are unhoused as a result of being economic refugees. They are people who cannot afford a roof over their head, they are people trying to survive a serious housing crisis.”

Akins said MINT stood out as candidates for the grant because of its willingness to work quickly to help the community.

She admires the work that MINT has done as the City of Grants Pass has struggled to provide emergency housing.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule in a case centered on whether or not the city can criminalize sleeping in public spaces, sometime this summer.

