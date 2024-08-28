AllCare Health awarding $183K to the Maslow Project

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Maslow Project, a Medford non-profit that helps homeless youth, is getting $183,600 in grant money from AllCare Health.

According to AllCare, the grant comes from Community Capacity Building Funds or CCBF.

The money will be used for technology upgrades to enhance service delivery, workforce development to build staff capacity, and essential operational and business expenses. It will also be used to support outreach and engagement activities.

This grant is part of AllCare’s commitment to distribute $1.9 million in CCBF funding to southern Oregon communities this year.

