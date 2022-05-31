AllCare’s ‘PACE’ program helping seniors

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – We all feel it. Healthcare costs are going up and healthcare providers are harder to find. But, there are many seniors in Southern Oregon who have found healthcare at a fraction of the cost with easily accessible providers.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, personal spending on healthcare is higher than the national average. Patients in Oregon have seen their healthcare expenses skyrocket 34% since 2013. Healthcare has become more-price and for many of our seniors, more confusing.

Deneen Silva is the chief nursing officer and executive director for AllCare PACE. She said, “One of the primary benefits of the PACE model is that it allows us to help our participants navigate the healthcare system. This allows us to provide the right level of care at the right time by the right people.”

PACE is a local program managed by AllCare Health in Grants Pass. It stands for “Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly.” It’s sort of like a “one-stop-shop” for senior healthcare.

John Midgley and Harold Cordell are both PACE clients who say the program has made their lives much easier.

John said, “All I really need to do is show up and they take care of the rest.”

“Whatever I need, they have a way of coming up with it,” Harold explained.

The PACE facility looks like a full-service retirement community. But many of the services the seniors get, they get at home.

Harold said, “The PACE program allows me to live independently.”

To learn more, visit http://www.allcarehealth.com