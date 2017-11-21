More allegations surface against man accused of sexually abusing Klamath Falls minor

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – New details are surfacing about a former Klamath Falls special education teacher facing federal charges.
Rodney Flucas is accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl and taking her across state lines to California.
The Herald and News reported Flucas actually got the girl pregnant in 2015 then convinced her to move out of state with his family.
The paper also reports Flucas is accused of abusing his own daughters. It says he has 16 children from adult relationships–including a child from the Klamath Falls victim, three children with one of his daughters, and six with one of his step-daughters.
He’s currently being held in California without bail.
