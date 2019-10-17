Alleged burglars caught on video in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – Active video surveillance helped deputies capture two alleged burglars in southwestern Oregon.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on October 16, a man living north of Brookings was away from his home when his video surveillance system alerted him to the presence of two people inside his house.
The man called deputies who responded to the area but arrived after the suspects left.
Using a K-9 unit, deputies tracked down the alleged burglars to another home in the neighborhood. That’s where they found one suspect, who was detained right away. The other was found hiding inside the home.
Deputies said when both suspects were told their actions were captured on video, they decided to cooperate with investigators.
52-year-old Clarence Jackson Jr. was charged with burglary and theft. 58-year-old Sebrina Gundlach was charged with criminal trespass.