Alleged Cave Junction tractor theft leads to animal abuse arrests

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. —The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of the US Marshals Office making more arrests in an animal abuse case dating back to last fall. The agencies were trying to recover a stolen tractor when they made more discoveries.

The sheriff’s office says it executed a search warrant in the 200 block of south Caves Avenue in Cave Junction on Tuesday. The occupants of the home Joseph Larue and Danielle Brown were both arrested.

They are both suspects in a previous animal neglect case from September involving a local business they co-owned in Grants Pass called Pawsitive K-9 Solutions.

Larue was arrested for his involvement and has been out on bail with stipulations he does not possess or have contact with animals. Brown has been able to avoid contact with law enforcement since the fall and a nationwide extradition warrant had been issued for her arrest.

Sheriff Dave Daniel says she was found in the attic of the house. Police say they found the tractor and also discovered 10 dogs in a garage, some of which were in cages. JCSO says the living conditions for the dogs did not appear to meet the requirements of “providing minimum care” so animal control took the dogs to the county shelter.

“We take those crimes very seriously those alleged crimes, and I think our society does as well so we really focus on these things and if we can sniff it out, we will,” said Josephine County Sheriff, Dave Daniel.

Larue is now facing contempt of court and other charges. Brown is now facing charges in both this week and last fall’s criminal case.

The two were arraigned Wednesday. Sheriff Daniel says Larue’s bail sits at $375,000 while Brown’s is $250,000.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.