Alleged child abusers arrested in Southern Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON – Two people accused of sexually abusing children were arrested by a multi-agency task force.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday morning, investigators with the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team arrested 28-year-old Joshua Remington Pettry at his home in the 300 block of Broad Street in Klamath Falls. He was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on two charges of encouraging child sex abuse.

The second arrest came after SOCET officers served a search warrant in the 2700 block of Florer Drive in Grants Pass. While the primary suspect wasn’t found at that location, he was later found in Myrtle Creek. That suspect was identified as 23-year-old Saige Issaiac Powers-Collins. He was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for encouraging child sex abuse.

Both cases were initiated based on tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

No further information about the cases was provided by JCSO.