Alleged child predator arrested in China

HILLSBORO, Ore. – A man was arrested in China on charges related to sex crimes against children in Oregon.
In June 2016, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Toby A. Mendenhall after he was accused of sexually abusing multiple children in Washington County.
An arrest warrant was issued for Mendenhall on December 2, 2016 for two counts of sodomy and eight counts of sexual abuse, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
However, Mendenhall fled the United States before he could be arrested. With help from the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Mendenhall was eventually located in China.
Chinese authorities were notified of Mendenhall’s fugitive status. They worked with U.S. officials to return Mendenhall back to the U.S.
On October 24, Mendenhall was lodged in the Washington County Jail, with bail set at $2.5 million.
Detectives believe there may be addition victims, as Mendenhall has previously lived in the Portland metropolitan area and Vancouver, Washington. Anyone with information about any interactions the man has had with children is asked to call police at 503-846-2500.