Alleged Christmas Eve burglars arrested in Yreka

YREKA, Calif. – Two people suspected of burglarizing a house on Christmas Eve are now behind bars.
The Yreka Police Department said 27-year-old Sade Chantel and 25-year-old Robert Michael Morrison were caught on surveillance video burglarizing a home in the 500 block of South Street at 10:07 p.m. on December 24.
When officers responded to the location, Bryant complied and was taken into custody without incident. However, Morrison fled the scene.
YPD set up a perimeter around the neighborhood as Morrison jumped fences into residents’ backyards, dropping stolen items along the way. After roughly half-an-hour, Morrison was seen walking out of a backyard in the 400 block of South Street. Officers arrested him at gunpoint. All of the stolen property was recovered.
Morrison and Bryant, both Yreka residents, were booked into the Siskiyou County Jail on burglary charges. Morrison received additional charges related to resisting arrest and prowling.