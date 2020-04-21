Alleged cocaine trafficker arrested during Jackson County traffic stop

MEDFORD, Ore. – Over seven pounds of illegal drugs were found during a recent traffic stop near Medford.
Oregon State Police said on April 17, a trooper pulled over a 2019 Nissan Rogue for a traffic violation near milepost 33.
The vehicle was searched and the trooper reportedly found two hidden compartments that contained 7.2 pounds of cocaine and 3.5 grams of heroin.
The driver was identified as 50-year-old Marisol Torres Cervantes of Vancouver, Washington. She was arrested for unlawful possession of heroin along with unlawful possession and delivery of cocaine.