Alleged Epstein accomplice moved to NYC

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – A woman charged with helping accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein abuse minors is moved to a New York City jail.

British socialite and heiress Ghislaine Maxwell faces federal charges of conspiracy to entice minors to travel and engage in illegal sex acts.

Federal agents took her into custody in New Hampshire last week, moving her Monday to Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

She’s expected to appear before a judge Friday for a bail hearing.

Prosecutors call her an extreme flight risk.

Prosecutors say Maxwell helped Epstein recruit, groom, and abuse young women, some who were 14 at the time.

Maxwell denies any wrong-doing, calling allegations from women “absolute rubbish.”

Jeffrey Epstein was charged with sex trafficking last summer.

He died in his New York City jail cell last august before his trial. The death was officially ruled a suicide.

