Alleged mail thief arrested in Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. – An alleged mail thief was arrested in Douglas County over the weekend.
Investigators said on the morning of Sunday, December 9, a woman was spotted looking through mailboxes on Doerner Road east of Roseburg.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office sent a deputy to the area, who found 21-year-old Kayla Lee Alamprese with stolen mail and other items.
Alamprese was arrested and charged with 13 counts of mail theft.
In response to the incident, the sheriff’s office provided the following tips to make sure your mail is safe:
- Consider a residential locking mailbox or renting a post office box.
- Check your mail daily.
- If leaving the area, ask the postal service to hold your mail until you return.
- Know when your packages will be arriving by monitoring tracking information available by the shipping company.
- Ask your trusted neighbor to watch for the delivery of packages and to hold them until you return home.
- If you are not home during the day, consider having your items delivered to your workplace or to a trusted neighbor. Some shipping companies also allow you to hold a package at their facility for pick-up.
- Elect for in-store pickup, if available.
- Require a signature to be obtained for the delivery to avoid the package being left on your doorstep.
- Be vigilant in your neighborhood. If you witness suspicious vehicles or people following delivery trucks, call police. A good description and license plates are very helpful to law enforcement.
- Install surveillance cameras around your home. The mere presence of cameras may deter a thief, but can also help law enforcement solve the crime.
- If sending a package to someone, let them know it’s coming so they can be on the lookout.