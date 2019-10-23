Alleged poacher arrested for shooting deer in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Police arrested a suspect for poaching an Ashland deer and endangering the public.
Oregon State Police said on October 16, a local resident saw a male loading a deer into a pickup in the 600 block of Thornton way, within city limits. The resident tried to talk to the person but he drove off. However, the resident was able to record the truck’s plate numbers.
An OSP trooper who arrived at the scene believed the deer was shot while it was bedded down next to a home before it was loaded into the pickup truck.
The trooper was able to find the suspect, who eventually admitted to shooting the buck with a rifle while inside his pickup truck. He also admitted he knew he was on a city street.
According to the suspect, he dumped the deer and rifle on Tiller/Trail Highway after the incident. Both were recovered and the meat was salvaged and donated to a local charity.
Upon further investigation, OSP determined the bullet went through the dear and struck the front door of a house.
The suspect was charged with hunting within city limits, unlawful killing of a buck deer, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal trespass.
The suspect’s passenger was charged with aiding in a wildlife offense and criminal trespass.
OSP did not release the names of anyone involved in the incident.