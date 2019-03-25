Alleged serial burglar arrested in Klamath County

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A man was arrested for a series of burglaries spread across southern Oregon.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old William A. Grote is suspected of burglarizing cabins and homes between Fish Lake and Rocky Point. He also allegedly burglarized a Boy Scout camp near Lake of the Woods along with multiple commercial buildings in Jackson County.
Investigators in Klamath County searched a storage unit used by Grote and his vehicle. They found numerous stolen items worth tens of thousands of dollars. The property included solar panels, a log splitter, golf clubs, tools and aviation equipment.
Grote was arrested during a coordinated traffic stop near the Oregon-California border on March 16. Criminal charges are pending.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office stated, “If you are a victim of theft during 2018-19 along Highway 140 between White City and Klamath Falls, to include the areas of Fish Lake, Lake of the Woods, and Rocky Point, please contact your local law enforcement agency.”