Home
Alleged serial burglar arrested in Klamath County

Alleged serial burglar arrested in Klamath County

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A man was arrested for a series of burglaries spread across southern Oregon.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old William A. Grote is suspected of burglarizing cabins and homes between Fish Lake and Rocky Point. He also allegedly burglarized a Boy Scout camp near Lake of the Woods along with multiple commercial buildings in Jackson County.

Investigators in Klamath County searched a storage unit used by Grote and his vehicle. They found numerous stolen items worth tens of thousands of dollars. The property included solar panels, a log splitter, golf clubs, tools and aviation equipment.

Grote was arrested during a coordinated traffic stop near the Oregon-California border on March 16. Criminal charges are pending.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office stated, “If you are a victim of theft during 2018-19 along Highway 140 between White City and Klamath Falls, to include the areas of Fish Lake, Lake of the Woods, and Rocky Point, please contact your local law enforcement agency.”

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »