Alleged serial rapist arrested in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KNBC) – Authorities in northern California say they have arrested a serial rapist who terrorized the region for more than 15-years.
The Sacramento County District Attorney said “the answer has always been in the DNA,” and officials said that’s what led them to 58-year-old Roy Charles Waller.
Waller is accused of raping at least 10 victims in six northern California counties from 1991 to 2006.
Investigators said the suspect was identified through genealogy data, in a manner similar to how the Golden State Killer suspect was identified earlier this year.
Roy Charles Waller is married and has worked at the same job at UC Berkeley for 25 years.
He’s been charged with 12 counts of sexual assault.