Alleged serial thief caught in Mt. Shasta

According to the Mt. Shasta Police Department, a man was caught on camera stealing items from a downtown business. That man matched the description of a suspect who stole from several local businesses over the past few weeks.
A day after sharing surveillance video of the suspect on their Facebook page, Mt. Shasta officers said they caught their man.
Benjamin Godwin Webb was contacted at around 7:30 Tuesday morning. He was found in possession of multiple stolen items from numerous open cases.
He provided police with a false identity, which added a felony to his list of charges.
Police wrote, “Hopefully Mr. Stickyfingers here takes this as a clear message that we don’t appreciate thieves in our town!”