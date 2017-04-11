Home
Alleged serial thief caught in Mt. Shasta

Alleged serial thief caught in Mt. Shasta

Crime Local News Top Stories , , ,

Mt. Shasta, Calif. – An alleged serial thief, who police refer to as “Mr. Stickyfingers”, was arrested in Shasta County Tuesday.

According to the Mt. Shasta Police Department, a man was caught on camera stealing items from a downtown business. That man matched the description of a suspect who stole from several local businesses over the past few weeks.

A day after sharing surveillance video of the suspect on their Facebook page, Mt. Shasta officers said they caught their man.

Benjamin Godwin Webb was contacted at around 7:30 Tuesday morning. He was found in possession of multiple stolen items from numerous open cases.

He provided police with a false identity, which added a felony to his list of charges.

Police wrote, “Hopefully Mr. Stickyfingers here takes this as a clear message that we don’t appreciate thieves in our town!”

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics