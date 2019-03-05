Alleged sex offender arrested in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – An alleged sex offender was arrested in the Grants Pass Walmart parking lot.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on the evening of March 4, they arrested 65-year-old Danny Ray Sinclair in connection with a sex abuse investigation involving a female child.
Sinclair was lodged in the Josephine County Jail on four counts of sex abuse in the first degree.
Police didn’t provide any further details about the ongoing investigation. Anyone with further information about Sinclair is asked to call GPDPS at 541-450-6260.