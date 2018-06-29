Home
Alleged YMCA vandals arrested

MEDFORD, Ore. – Three teens are facing charges following a string of vandalisms in Medford.

Police say 19-year-old Corey Timberlake, 18-year-old Zaryun Depriest and a 15-year-old boy are responsible for setting fire to the vending machines at the YMCA.

According to officers, surveillance video shows one of the males lighting a firework and putting it in the vending machine.

Police say the same teens also threw bottles at cars from the top of a Medford parking garage and broke a window at a downtown business.

All three boys are facing various charges including arson and criminal mischief.

