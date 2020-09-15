Almeda Fire 100% contained

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A fire that devastated several Rogue Valley communities is now completely contained.
The Almeda Fire started one week ago today in a north Ashland neighborhood. It rapidly spread north along the Bear Creek Greenway, destroying hundreds of homes in Talent, Phoenix, and south Medford.
Jackson County Emergency Management estimated that about 600 homes were destroyed or damaged by the fire that covers 3,200 acres.
On Tuesday, September 15, the fire was reportedly 100% contained as the Oregon State Fire Marshal Incident Management Team turned over management of the fire to local authorities.
People are still urged to stay away from the Level 3 evacuation zone around the Almeda Fire burn scar, as it is still considered part of a criminal investigation.
For the latest Almeda Fire updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/AlmedaFire