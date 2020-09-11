Almeda Fire: 50 people unaccounted for, according to report

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Dozens of people who were in the path of the Almeda Fire remain unaccounted for, according to a report by The Oregonian/OregonLive.
The fire started in north Ashland Tuesday and quickly spread north through Talent and Phoenix, destroying entire neighborhoods.
According to a report by The Oregonian/OregonLive, 50 people in the area affected by the fire remain unaccounted for. The list of people is constantly being updated as officials try to track down people who were displaced.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal said, so far, there have been two confirmed deaths related to the Almeda Fire.
At the time of this report, the fire was estimated to be over 3,000 acres and 50% contained, according to Medford firefighters.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal estimated about 600 homes were destroyed.