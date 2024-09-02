Almeda Fire anniversary in one week

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore – Sunday marks exactly one week before the Almeda fire began in 2020.

The human caused fire began September 8th on a dry field in Ashland near Almeda Street. The fire tore through the Rogue Valley destroying more than 2,000 homes, displacing thousands of residents, and claiming three lives. Heavy winds helped aid the fire as it spread from Ashland to south Medford.

It was one of many fires that occurred during the most destructive fire season on record in the state of Oregon.

According to the city of Phoenix website, the community will be commemorating through the Phoenix Rising event.

It will be held on September 16th from 11a.m. to 3p.m. at the Phoenix Elementary School.

