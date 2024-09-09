Almeda fire four years later

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. – Sunday marked four years since the destructive Almeda fire scorched through the Rogue Valley.

The fire that blazed from Ashland to southern Medford in 2020 resulted in the deaths of three people and displaced thousands, changing the trajectory of their lives.

The experiences of 2020, both the pandemic and wildfires, brought higher levels of collaboration with social service partners in helping those affected.

A critical aspect for families recovering and figuring a way to move forward is finding community but while some survivors were able to get back on their feet, others are still left feeling the destruction it caused them physically, mentally, and emotionally.

The road to recovery has been a long roller coaster for some families, but Clay says survivor victims can still reach out to different organizations for any help that they need.

The community will be behind them, supporting them every step of the way.

