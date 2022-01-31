Almeda Fire-inspired art on display at the Phoenix Grange

PHOENIX, Ore. – A mural meant to inspire hope after the Almeda Fire has finally found a home.

The “Phoenix Rising from the Ashes” mural was originally painted on a burnt van after the fire by artist and Ashland High School graduate Benjamin Swatez.

“There’s a time and a place and it’s now… to bring some light and shift that destruction back into creativity. That van, to me, was glowing,” said Swatez.

He said the owner of the Sprinter van worked with him to cut the mural off of the van so it could be donated to the City of Phoenix.

From there, it waited at the Phoenix Grange for a special steel casing to protect it from the outdoor elements.

“We want people to walk out on the street, we want people to recognize that Main Street in Phoenix is still open and it’s still alive,” said Phoenix Grange leader and volunteer, Megan Murray-Jones.

Now, the mural has been hung on the side for the grange, available for all to see for years to come.

For more information about the mural’s journey and for details on how to help the community heal, visit https://www.facebook.com/phoenixrisingfirerelief

Phoenix Rising from the Ashes apparel can be found at https://www.phoenix-rising.org