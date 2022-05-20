Almeda Fire survivors have until May 27 to apply for housing program

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff May 20, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. – Habitat for Humanity is closing the application window for its second round of home ownership programs for families whose homes were destroyed by the Almeda Fire.

To qualify, the organization requires applicants to have the ability to pay a monthly mortgage and provide 500 hours of sweat equity. Officials say the process teaches families new skills and self-confidence.

“It’s really lifting someone up,” Brandon Thoms who is the program and operations director for Habitat for Humanity said. “Not only through providing them an affordable home, but being there alongside them and supporting them along the way.”

Applications for Habitat’s “Survivor Home Ownership” program must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 27.

More information including how to apply can be found on their website: https://www.roguevalleyhabitat.org/phoenix-talent-rebuild

