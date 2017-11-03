Alturas man faces over 90 counts of child molestation

ALTURAS, Calif. – A northern California man arrested and released on child molestation charges was re-arrested after police learned about more alleged sex crimes.
The Modoc County Sheriff’s Office said 57-year-old John Gregory Hughes of Alturas was taken into custody on October 6 on multiple counts of child molestation. The arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation by the sheriff’s office into Hughes’ alleged “continual sexual abuse of a child.”
Hughes was booked into the Modoc County Jail on $200,000 bail, deputies said. He was released from jail later that same day after posting bond. He was scheduled to appear in court on November 7 for an arraignment.
On November 2, the sheriff’s office said Hughes turned himself in after learning he had a new warrant out for his arrest. Investigators are alleging an additional 90 counts of child molestation.
Hughes is currently being held in the Modoc County Jail on $1,000,000 bail. The investigation is still ongoing.