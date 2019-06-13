Amanda Knox returns to Italy

MILAN, Italy (NBC) – American Amanda Knox arrived in Italy for the first time since she was acquitted in the murder of her British roommate in the university town of Perugia.
Thursday morning, Amanda Knox was seen arriving in Milan. ready to set the record straight.
Knox was jailed for a murder she didn’t commit, a case which dominated the headlines for years. Now she is nervously returning to Italy for the first time since 2011.
In 2007, Amanda’s friend and fellow student Meredith Kercher was killed in their shared apartment.
Amanda’s conviction came when she was just 20 while her courtroom tears when she was freed four years later were shown around the world. She said at the time, “I’m so grateful that I have my life back, thank you.”
The man who did kill Meredith, Rudy Guede, is currently serving a 16-year sentence.
Amanda Knox said she had believed she would grow old in prison knowing she was innocent, now she says she still suffers insults and hatred on social media—abuse from which she fears she will never be free.
Knox also said this is part of her healing process, a way of her facing her fears, her fear of returning to Italy. It’s something she has to do she says in order to begin to heal. It is not going down well with the victim’s family. The family’s lawyer saying the trip is “inappropriate,” in his words, and “uncalled for.”