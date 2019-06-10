Amanda Knox to return to Italy

PERUGIA, Italy (NBC) – Amanda Knox will return to Italy this week for the first time since she was cleared of manslaughter to speak at a criminal justice conference.
Knox will address the audience in a panel called “Trial by Media,” at the Criminal Justice Festival in the northern town of Modena, organized by the Italy Innocence Project and a local association of lawyers.
The American student was 20 years old at the time of the murder of her 21-year-old British roommate Meredith Kercher.
Kercher was found stabbed to death in a house she shared with Knox in the medieval hill town of Perugia in 2007.
In 2015, Knox and her former Italian boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were cleared of Kercher’s murder after Italy’s top court threw out the conviction for the brutal stabbing, a case that provided fodder for tabloids on both sides of the Atlantic.
Knox has remained in Seattle since being released and has worked as a journalist and has written about her experience.