Amazon experiences outage on ‘Prime Day’

SEATTLE, Wash. (NBCNC) – It turned into a bit of a “dog day afternoon” Monday for Amazon during it much-hyped “Prime Day.”
Some bargain-seeking shoppers encountered glitches with the company’s website. They were met with apology messages, accompanied by various photos of dogs.
The message read, “Uh-oh. Something went wrong on our end.” And that led many people to hit social media to complain about not being able to take advantage of deals, many of which were time sensitive.
In an email to the Associated Press, a company spokesperson said “many are shopping successfully” and that the number of items ordered in the first hour of prime day surpassed the numbers from the first hour last year.
Prime Day began its 36 hour run at 3 pm Eastern Time and is exclusive to Amazon shoppers with Prime memberships.