‘Amazon Go’ store opens in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. (NBC) – Online tech giant Amazon broke into the retail world in a new way on Monday, opening its first “go Store” location.
The physical store, now open to the public, is located in an Amazon office building in Seattle, Washington.
This marks the first of what the company is calling checkout-free groceries.
Unlike a typical supermarket, hundreds of ceiling-mounted cameras will identify each customer and add products to their digital carts as they shop. Shoppers can then walk right out of the store, bypassing the checkout line completely.
Using the Amazon Go app, shoppers will swipe their smartphones as they enter the store and receive a digital receipt listing what their credit card was charged as they exit.
While there are no cashiers, the Go Store has chefs and employees staffed to help with any questions.
Amazon has not yet said if they plan to expand the new store concept to other markets.